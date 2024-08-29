GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.S. Open tennis: Novak Djokovic racks up 90th win in all four Grand Slams

Novak Djokovic, a four-time champion at the tournament and seeking a record 25th Grand Slam title, was leading 6-4, 6-4, 2-0 when Djere called it quits.

Published - August 29, 2024 09:26 am IST - New York

AFP
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic returns a shot to Serbia’s Laslo Djere during a second round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships, on August 28, 2024.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic returns a shot to Serbia’s Laslo Djere during a second round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships, on August 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Defending champion Novak Djokovic racked up his 90th win at the U.S. Open on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) by defeating Serb compatriot Laslo Djere who retired in the third set of their second round clash.

Djokovic, a four-time champion at the tournament and seeking a record 25th Grand Slam title, was leading 6-4, 6-4, 2-0 when Djere called it quits.

The world 109, who pushed his countryman to five sets in New York last year, had required a medical time-out to treat an injury after dropping the second set.

The 37-year-old Djokovic had himself required a visit from the trainer for what appeared to be a side strain after sealing the first set.

World number two Djokovic is now the only man to have won 90 matches at all four Grand Slams.

“It’s not what we want to see when there’s a retirement. Laslo had an injury which took him off the tour for some time and he’s been struggling to come back,” said Djokovic.

“He’s such a good player in these conditions and the second set should have been his, he was 4-2 up.

“I don’t know if (my) winning the second set probably put more burden on him.”

Djokovic will next meet Australia’s Alexei Popyrin who he defeated at the Australian Open and Wimbledon this year.

Related Topics

tennis

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.