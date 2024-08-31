GIFT a SubscriptionGift
U.S. Open tennis: Defending champion Novak Djokovic shocked, one night after Carlos Alcaraz lost

Djokovic finishes a year without claiming at least one major championship for the first time since 2017. Before that, it hadn't happened since 2010.

Published - August 31, 2024 09:44 am IST - New York

AP
Australia’s Alexei Popyrin celebrates after his third round match win over Serbia’s Novak Djokovic at the U.S. Open tennis championship in New York on August 30, 2024.

Australia’s Alexei Popyrin celebrates after his third round match win over Serbia’s Novak Djokovic at the U.S. Open tennis championship in New York on August 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Defending champion Novak Djokovic was shocked at the U.S. Open one night after Carlos Alcaraz was, bowing out in the third round with a 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 loss to 28th-seeded Alexei Popyrin of Australia on Friday (August 30, 2024) night.

The No. 2-seeded Djokovic was trying to become the first player in tennis history with 25 Grand Slam singles titles. Instead, he finishes a year without claiming at least one major championship for the first time since 2017. Before that, it hadn't happened since 2010.

Also of note: 2024 now becomes the first season since 2002 in which none of the Big Three of men's tennis — Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer — earned a Slam trophy.

The third-round exit equals Djokovic's worst showing at Flushing Meadows; the only other occasions he was beaten that early at the U.S. Open came in 2005 and 2006. The man who defeated Djokovic 18 years ago, International Tennis Hall of Fame member Lleyton Hewitt, is now Australia's Davis Cup captain and was sitting in Popyrin's guest box in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic of Serbia greets the crowd after his third round match loss to Australia’s Alexei Popyrin.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic of Serbia greets the crowd after his third round match loss to Australia’s Alexei Popyrin. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Djokovic, who is 37, has reached the final in Ashe 10 times, leaving with the title in 2011, 2015, 2018 and 2023.

On Friday (August 30, 2024), though, he double-faulted 14 times and looked physically sluggish and emotionally flat, perhaps residual fatigue after collecting his first Olympic gold medal for Serbia by beating Alcaraz in the final at the Paris Games earlier in August.

The No. 3-seeded Alcaraz entered the U.S. Open as the tournament favorite having won the French Open and Wimbledon, and acknowledged his energy was lower than he realized after getting eliminated in New York by 74th-ranked Botic van de Zandschulp 6-1, 7-5, 6-4 on Thursday night.

Djokovic then replaced Alcaraz as the money-line pick to take the men's title, according to BetMGM Sportsbook, but that status didn't last long at all.

