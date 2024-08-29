GIFT a SubscriptionGift

U.S. Open tennis 2024: Sriram Balaji and Yuki Bhambri move to second round with respective partners

A good run at the U.S. Open before the Davis Cup tie against Sweden will be ideal preparation for Balaji, who will enter the rubber as the country's main doubles player.

Published - August 29, 2024 08:05 am IST - New York

PTI
File photo of Sriram Balaji.

File photo of Sriram Balaji. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

India's doubles players made a stupendous start at the U.S. Open with Davis Cupper N Sriram Balaji and Yuki Bhambri progressing to the men's doubles second round with their respective partners, in New York.

Balaji, who has been doing well of late, and his Argentine partner Guido Andreozzi overcame a one-set deficit to beat New Zealand's Marcus Daniell and Mexico's Miguel Reyes-Varela 5-7 6-1 7-6 (12-6) in a close contest that lasted two hours and 36 minutes.

Balaji had impressed at the French Open too where he and Reyes-Varela had stretched Bopanna and Matthew Ebden in a gruelling contest on red clay.

A good run at the U.S. Open before the Davis Cup tie against Sweden will be ideal preparation for Balaji, who will enter the rubber as the country's main doubles player.

Bhambri, who has opted out of the tie, and his French partner Albano Olivetti also advanced with a 6-3 6-4 win over local wildcards Ryan Seggerman and Patrik Trhac.

They will now take on the American-Dutch combination of Austin Krajicek and Jean-Julien Rojer in the second round.

Second seeds Bopanna and Ebden will open their campaign on Thursday (August 29, 2024).

