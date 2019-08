India’s Sumit Nagal moved one step closer to his first ever Grand Slam appearance with a hard fought win over Peter Polansky in the second round of the US Open qualifiers, here.

Nagal, placed at a career-best 190, knocked out the 192nd-ranked Canadian 7-5 7-6(0) in two hours eight minutes on Thursday night in the men’s singles qualifiers.

This is Nagal’s first attempt at making the Grand Slam singles main draw this season in which he enjoyed considerable success and broke into the top-200.