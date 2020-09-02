US Open | Gutsy Murray claws back from the brink

NEW YORK

02 September 2020 23:01 IST

Serena starts record quest with easy win; Clijsters and Venus knocked out

Former champion Andy Murray battled back from two sets down to overcome Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 4-6, 4-6, 7-6(5), 7-6(4), 6-4 on his return to Grand Slam singles action in the US Open first round on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old Briton, playing a singles match at a Major for the first time since the 2019 Australian Open, recovered from a break down in the third set and saved a match point in the fourth to beat Nishioka in four hours and 39 minutes.

Serena Williams began her charge towards a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title by getting past fellow American Kristie Ahn 7-5, 6-3. The 38-year-old lacked rhythm and showed nerves but still proved too good for Ahn.

Advertising

Advertising

Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin, the only reigning Grand Slam champion in the women’s draw, produced a dominant display to dispatch Yanina Wickmayer 6-2, 6-2.

It was the end of the road for two-time champion Venus Williams, who suffered her first opening-round loss at the tournament with a 6-3, 7-5 defeat by Karolina Muchova. Three-time champion Kim Clijsters fell at the first hurdle in her second comeback at the tournament, Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova rallying for a 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 victory.