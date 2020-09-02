Tennis

US Open | Gutsy Murray claws back from the brink

Former champion Andy Murray battled back from two sets down to overcome Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 4-6, 4-6, 7-6(5), 7-6(4), 6-4 on his return to Grand Slam singles action in the US Open first round on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old Briton, playing a singles match at a Major for the first time since the 2019 Australian Open, recovered from a break down in the third set and saved a match point in the fourth to beat Nishioka in four hours and 39 minutes.

Serena Williams began her charge towards a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title by getting past fellow American Kristie Ahn 7-5, 6-3. The 38-year-old lacked rhythm and showed nerves but still proved too good for Ahn.

Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin, the only reigning Grand Slam champion in the women’s draw, produced a dominant display to dispatch Yanina Wickmayer 6-2, 6-2.

It was the end of the road for two-time champion Venus Williams, who suffered her first opening-round loss at the tournament with a 6-3, 7-5 defeat by Karolina Muchova. Three-time champion Kim Clijsters fell at the first hurdle in her second comeback at the tournament, Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova rallying for a 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 victory.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 2, 2020 11:02:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/us-open-gutsy-murray-claws-back-from-the-brink/article32508260.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story