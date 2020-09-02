US Open | Gutsy Murray claws back from the brink

Former champion Andy Murray battled back from two sets down to overcome Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 4-6, 4-6, 7-6(5), 7-6(4), 6-4 on his return to Grand Slam singles action in the US Open first round on Tuesday.
The 33-year-old Briton, playing a singles match at a Major for the first time since the 2019 Australian Open, recovered from a break down in the third set and saved a match point in the fourth to beat Nishioka in four hours and 39 minutes.
Serena Williams began her charge towards a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title by getting past fellow American Kristie Ahn 7-5, 6-3. The 38-year-old lacked rhythm and showed nerves but still proved too good for Ahn.
Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin, the only reigning Grand Slam champion in the women’s draw, produced a dominant display to dispatch Yanina Wickmayer 6-2, 6-2.
It was the end of the road for two-time champion Venus Williams, who suffered her first opening-round loss at the tournament with a 6-3, 7-5 defeat by Karolina Muchova. Three-time champion Kim Clijsters fell at the first hurdle in her second comeback at the tournament, Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova rallying for a 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 victory.
