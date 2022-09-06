US Open 2022 | Alcaraz wins 5-set thriller against Čilić to enter quarters

In a gruelling three-hour and 54-minute encounter, Cilic saved 12 of 18 break points while committing 66 unforced errors before Alcaraz edged out a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 victory

AFP New York
September 06, 2022 12:21 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Carlos Alcaraz. File | Photo Credit: ATP World Tour

Carlos Alcaraz reached the US Open quarter-finals for a second successive year when he defeated 2014 champion Marin Cilic in an epic last-16 tie which finished at 02:23 a.m. on Tuesday in New York.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a gruelling three-hour and 54-minute encounter, Cilic was under siege, having to save 12 of 18 break points while committing 66 unforced errors before Alcaraz edged a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 victory.

The 19-year-old Alcaraz, seeded three and seen as the title favorite after the elimination of four-time champion Rafael Nadal, will face Jannik Sinner of Italy for a semi-final place.

Sinner holds a 2-1 advantage over Alcaraz with both wins coming this year at Wimbledon and Umag.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“I believed in myself, it was pretty tough,” said Alcaraz.

“I was a break down in the fifth set. It was tough to come back after losing the fourth set.”

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Alcaraz overcame a 0-2 deficit in the first set to seal the opener and was a break ahead early in the second before the 33-year-old Cilic stormed back to level the contest.

Alcaraz pounced in the 10th game of the third set to carve out the only break and a two sets to one lead.

The Spaniard twice had Cilic on the ropes late in the fourth set but allowed four break points to slip away.

Cilic grabbed his unexpected lifeline to take the match to a fifth set decider.

But Alcaraz, having wasted six break points in the fourth set, finally converted for what was a key 3-1 lead.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
sports event
tennis
USA

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app