US Open 2020 | Serena passes the Stephens test

New York

06 September 2020 22:54 IST

Pospisil stuns Agut; Thiem beats Cilic; Bopanna-Shapovalov in last eight

Second seed Dominic Thiem battled past Marin Cilic 6-2, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to move into the last 16 of the US Open on Saturday. The World No. 3 will play 20-year-old Canadian hotshot Felix Auger-Aliassime for a place in the quarterfinals. The 15th seed blew away France’s Corentin Moutet 6-1, 6-0, 6-4 in just one hour and 57 minutes, becoming the first player born in the 2000s to reach a Grand Slam fourth round.

Auger-Aliassime was joined in round four by 94th-ranked compatriot Vasek Pospisil, who shocked eighth-seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, 7-5, 2-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. Pospisil, 30, struck 70 winners to reach the last 16 at Flushing Meadows for the first time.

In the women’s section, Serena Williams progressed to the last 16, coming from a set down to oust 2017 champion Sloane Stephens 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Rohan Bopanna and Shapovalov stunned sixth-seeded Germans Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Off the court, No. 1 seeds Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos were yanked from the women's doubles competition after the former was instructed to quarantine for coming in contact with Benoit Paire, who had tested positive for COVID-19 last weekend.