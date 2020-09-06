US Open 2020 | Serena passes the Stephens test

Second seed Dominic Thiem battled past Marin Cilic 6-2, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to move into the last 16 of the US Open on Saturday. The World No. 3 will play 20-year-old Canadian hotshot Felix Auger-Aliassime for a place in the quarterfinals. The 15th seed blew away France’s Corentin Moutet 6-1, 6-0, 6-4 in just one hour and 57 minutes, becoming the first player born in the 2000s to reach a Grand Slam fourth round.
Auger-Aliassime was joined in round four by 94th-ranked compatriot Vasek Pospisil, who shocked eighth-seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, 7-5, 2-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. Pospisil, 30, struck 70 winners to reach the last 16 at Flushing Meadows for the first time.
In the women’s section, Serena Williams progressed to the last 16, coming from a set down to oust 2017 champion Sloane Stephens 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.
Rohan Bopanna and Shapovalov stunned sixth-seeded Germans Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals.
Off the court, No. 1 seeds Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos were yanked from the women's doubles competition after the former was instructed to quarantine for coming in contact with Benoit Paire, who had tested positive for COVID-19 last weekend.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath