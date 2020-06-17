Tennis

Unfair to deny a chance to win points: Bopanna

Rohan Bopanna.

The lack of a level-playing field is the main concern for Rohan Bopanna following the decision to go ahead with the US Open.

“It’s great that they are able to hold events with so much prize money, but it is unfair to deny a chance to earn points because of restricted draws, as it affects players through the season,” reasoned Bopanna.

“They could have had the qualifying event for the US Open, instead of moving Cincinnati to New York. Doubles draw is down from 64 to 32 and will consider only doubles rank for entry.

“We also have to see the situation with international travel, including from India.”

With the French Open set to follow two weeks after the US Open, Bopanna said some players may not be able to play both.

“On our return, we may have quarantine at home for two weeks. One may have to perhaps fly from the U.S. Open to France for the French Open.

“We may have to be out for many weeks,” he said.

