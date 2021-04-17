Monte Carlo Masters | Tsitsipas to clash with Rublev in final

Fourth seed Tsitsipas needed just over an hour to dispatch Britain’s Evans, who knocked out World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the last 16.

Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Dan Evans 6-2, 6-1 in the semifinals of the Monte Carlo Masters on Saturday and will face Andrey Rublev for the title.

Fourth seed Tsitsipas needed just over an hour to dispatch Britain’s Evans, who knocked out World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the last 16.

Tsitsipas has yet to drop a set in Monte Carlo this week and is through to his third Masters 1000 final.

Rublev beat unseeded Norwegian Casper Ruud 6-3, 7-5 to advance to his first Masters 1000 final, ensuring there was no letdown after his elimination of 11-time champion Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals.

The results: Semifinals: Stefanos Tsitsipas bt Dan Evans 6-2, 6-1; Andrey Rublev bt Casper Ruud 6-3, 7-5.

Quarterfinal: Rublev bt Rafael Nadal 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.