Tough to set targets with so much uncertainty: Divij

These are uncertain times for Divij Sharan. The 34-year-old doubles specialist, ranked 56 in the world, is still unsure if he will get into the reduced U.S. Open draw, and hence may play the Challengers in Europe, and possibly get ready for Roland Garros in Paris in late September.

“’It is tough to set a target for the rest of the season with so much uncertainty. It will be good to finish inside the top-50 by the end of the year. It will give me an opportunity to move up in the rankings next year and make the cut for the Olympics,” said Divij, who won the Asian Games gold with Rohan Bopanna in 2018.

“I look forward to training with Rohan and playing some events together in the lead up to the Olympics in Tokyo.”

Confident of Arjuna

Having missed the nomination deadline by a day for the Arjuna award last year, Divij was confident that he would be able to make it this year and bring cheer to his family, friends and coaches.

“I understand that my Asian Games gold medal will be considered. So, I am hopeful that I will get the award this time."

Divij had won the doubles bronze with Yuki Bhambri at the 2014 Asian Games. He also has a gold and a silver in mixed and men’s doubles respectively from the SAF Games. In the Davis Cup tie against Italy in 2019, Divij won the doubles rubber with Bopanna.

A regular in the Grand Slams, Divij is proud of his entry into the quarterfinals at the 2018 Wimbledon. He has also made the doubles pre-quarterfinals at each of the other three Majors. Divij won has won 40 international doubles titles, including two ATP Tour titles last year, in Pune and St. Petersburg.