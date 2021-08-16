Toronto Masters | Medvedev silences Opelka’s guns

Daniil Medvedev neutralised the attack of American serving giant Reilly Opelka on Sunday, dominating 6-4, 6-3 to win the ATP Toronto Masters.

Medvedev, aided by 34 unforced errors from Opelka, became the first Russian to win a Canadian trophy since Marat Safin 21 years ago.

The World No. 2 Russian needed just 87 “I’m just happy,” he added. “I want to achieve more, I want to play better.”

Medvedev will be the top seed at next week’s Cincinnati Masters, the final major tune-up for the US Open that starts on August 30.