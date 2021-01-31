Top stars keen to participate in Olympics

Japanese sensation Naomi Osaka, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal said on Sunday that they remain keen to compete in the delayed Tokyo Olympics, and would be guided by what the health experts tell them.
Three-time Grand Slam champion Osaka admitted being worried by a recent poll that found 80% of the Japanese public were opposed to Tokyo hosting the event this year because of the pandemic.
“My concern would be the general safety of everyone else because you’re opening the country,” Osaka said.
The 23-year-old has been the poster girl of the 2020 Olympics and still hopes to represent Japan at her home Games.
“I missed out on the last one. Playing in Tokyo would be very special to me.”
World No. 2 Rafael Nadal echoed Osaka’s sentiments and hoped to play, but said health experts should have the final say.
“What we have to do is just follow the instructions of what the people who really have the right knowledge of all this stuff give to us,” he told reporters on Sunday.
World No. 1 Djokovic has played in three Olympics, winning a bronze at the 2008 Beijing Games.
He too is keen to be in Tokyo. “I am personally planning to go for the Olympic Games. I’m really hoping that the Olympics will happen,” he said. “It’s going to be a lot of people obviously. Far more than a tennis tournament. It’s obviously not up to me to talk about organisation or what can be done, should be done, what will be done.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath