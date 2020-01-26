Tennis

Top billing for Gao and Sanjana

more-in

Gao Mai of China and Sanjana Sirimalla have been seeded No.1 in the boys’ and girls’ sections respectively in the ITF grade-5 junior tennis tournament to be played at the Indore Tennis Club courts from Monday.

After the struggle in the higher level tournaments in Chandigarh, Delhi and Koltakata, with rare exceptions against high quality opposition from abroad, it will be a good opportunity for the Indian players to strengthen their confidence.

The seedings: Boys: 1. Gao Mai (Chn), 2. Dhruv Tangri, 3. Vansh Bagtani, 4. Denim Yadav, 5. Sushant Dabas, 6. Sanjith Devineni, 7. Arnav Pathange, 8. Akhilendran Indrabalan.

Girls: 1. Sanjana Sirimalla, 2. Reshma Maruri, 3. Rufaro Magarira (Zim), 4. Riya Uboveja, 5. Gargi Pawar, 6. Suhitha Maruri, 7. Hetvee Chaudhari, 8. Sana Deshpande.

Qualifying singles (third and final round): Boys: Prashant Gadiyar bt Pratyush Mohanty 6-2, 7-6(4); Torus Rawat bt Aditya Balda 7-6(3), 6-1; Rudra Himendu Bhatt bt Gurustat Singh Makkar 4-6, 6-1, [10-8]; Amaan Adil Tezabwala bt Rishi Jalota 6-3, 6-2.

Girls: Aishwarya Kailaje bt Rushika Doifode 6-0, 6-3; Geetam Mishra bt Aarti Jain 6-0, 6-4; Mahi Panchal bt Sai Sree Aneesha Kamma 6-0, 5-7, [11-9]; Nandini Dixit bt Lagan Bidhan 6-1, 6-1.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tennis
tennis
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 26, 2020 8:17:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/top-billing-for-gao-and-sanjana/article30658829.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY