Top billing for Gao and Sanjana

Gao Mai of China and Sanjana Sirimalla have been seeded No.1 in the boys’ and girls’ sections respectively in the ITF grade-5 junior tennis tournament to be played at the Indore Tennis Club courts from Monday.

After the struggle in the higher level tournaments in Chandigarh, Delhi and Koltakata, with rare exceptions against high quality opposition from abroad, it will be a good opportunity for the Indian players to strengthen their confidence.

The seedings: Boys: 1. Gao Mai (Chn), 2. Dhruv Tangri, 3. Vansh Bagtani, 4. Denim Yadav, 5. Sushant Dabas, 6. Sanjith Devineni, 7. Arnav Pathange, 8. Akhilendran Indrabalan.

Girls: 1. Sanjana Sirimalla, 2. Reshma Maruri, 3. Rufaro Magarira (Zim), 4. Riya Uboveja, 5. Gargi Pawar, 6. Suhitha Maruri, 7. Hetvee Chaudhari, 8. Sana Deshpande.

Qualifying singles (third and final round): Boys: Prashant Gadiyar bt Pratyush Mohanty 6-2, 7-6(4); Torus Rawat bt Aditya Balda 7-6(3), 6-1; Rudra Himendu Bhatt bt Gurustat Singh Makkar 4-6, 6-1, [10-8]; Amaan Adil Tezabwala bt Rishi Jalota 6-3, 6-2.

Girls: Aishwarya Kailaje bt Rushika Doifode 6-0, 6-3; Geetam Mishra bt Aarti Jain 6-0, 6-4; Mahi Panchal bt Sai Sree Aneesha Kamma 6-0, 5-7, [11-9]; Nandini Dixit bt Lagan Bidhan 6-1, 6-1.