Tokyo Olympics | Medvedev proves too good for Nagal

Tokyo

26 July 2021 21:54 IST

Djokovic, Osaka cruise even as the women’s seeds tumble out

Sumit Nagal bowed out of the Tokyo Olympics losing to second-seeded Daniil Medvedev 6-2, 6-1 in just 66 minutes in the second round on Monday.

The Russian World No. 2 did not even need his A-game as he cruised past the 160th-ranked Nagal.

Too big a gap

The gap between the two was evident as Medvedev hit thunderous serves and shots that brooked no reply.

Novak Djokovic smacked 14 aces in a 6-4, 6-3 win over Germany’s 48th-ranked Jan-Lennard Struff .

Naomi Osaka raced into the last 16 as she powered past Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic 6-3, 6-2 in just over an hour, playing her second match in as many days after lighting the Olympic cauldron on Friday.