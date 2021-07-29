Tokyo Olympics | Bencic, Vondrousova make the women’s final

Djokovic in last four, Medvedev out

Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic set up a final against Naomi Osaka’s conqueror Marketa Vondrousova with a marathon victory over Kazakh Elena Rybakina in the women’s singles semifinals on Thursday.

Bencic, who also reached the women’s doubles final with Viktorija Golubic, had to dig deep to edge out Rybakina 7-6(2), 4-6, 6-3.

Vondrousova, the 2019 French Open runner-up, stands in her way on Saturday after thrashing Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-1.

In the men’s section, Novak Djokovic maintained his Golden Slam bid by thumping Japanese hope Kei Nishikori to reach the semifinals, while Daniil Medvedev was dumped out by Pablo Carreno Busta.

Djokovic, who has won three Majors this year, brushed aside Nishikori 6-2, 6-0. The 34-year-old Serb, whose won a bronze medal in 2008, will face German Alexander Zverev in the last four on Friday after the fourth seed’s 6-4, 6-1 win over Jeremy Chardy.

Spaniard Carreno Busta set up a semifinal with Russian Karen Khachanov, by beating an out-of-sorts Medvedev 6-2, 7-6(5).