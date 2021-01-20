Tennis

Three more test positive ahead of Austraslian Open

Craig Tiley.   | Photo Credit: ANDREW COULDRIDGE

Three more people linked to the Australian Open have tested positive for COVID-19 in Melbourne, increasing to 10 those associated with the Grand Slam tennis tournament which begins February 8.

Victoria state Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville confirmed the new cases had been detected on Wednesday, adding that authorities are “very confident” one of the cases is a tennis player who is shedding the virus and is not infectious.

The player is already in hard lockdown as they were on board a flight into Melbourne with another positive case. The other two cases are a player and their support person.

Those 10 positive cases mean a total of 72 players remain in hard lockdown.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 20, 2021 10:08:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/three-more-test-positive-ahead-of-ao/article33619991.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY