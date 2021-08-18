Thiem withdraws from the US Open

PARIS

A ‘tough decision’ to make, says defending champion

Defending champion Dominic Thiem announced on social media on Wednesday the “tough decision” to pull out of this month’s US Open after failing to recover sufficiently from a wrist injury he picked up in Mallorca in June.

The 27-year-old Austrian, who will also miss the remainder of the 2021 season, said he had been making good recovery before feeling renewed pain last week.

“It has been a tough decision but I know this is what I have to do,” he said.

Thiem staged a memorable comeback in New York last year, losing the first two sets before beating Alexander Zverev in five sets in the final.

The World No. 6 struggled for form after the win, taking a break from the game before losing his first round match at the French Open when he blew away a two-set lead against Pablo Andujar.

“Unfortunately, I’ve had to withdraw from the US Open and will miss the rest of the 2021 season,” he posted on Twitter.

“I'm really disappointed not to be able to defend the title in New York as I haven’t recovered from the wrist injury I suffered back in June at the Mallorca Open."

On Sunday, Roger Federer also pulled out of the US Open.