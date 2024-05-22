GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Thiem bids farewell to French Open after qualifiers loss

Thiem, the 2018 and 2019 finalist, went down 6-2, 7-5 to Finland's Otto Virtanen and was then presented with a commemorative trophy by tournament director Amelie Mauresmo.

Published - May 22, 2024 10:17 pm IST - Paris

AFP
Dominic Thiem. File.

Dominic Thiem. File. | Photo Credit: AP

Two-time finalist Dominic Thiem said a sad farewell to Roland Garros after the soon-to-retire Austrian was knocked out in the second round of qualifying on May 22.

Thiem, the 2018 and 2019 finalist, went down 6-2, 7-5 to Finland's Otto Virtanen and was then presented with a commemorative trophy by tournament director Amelie Mauresmo.

Thiem was visibly moved as he spoke fondly of his connection with the French clay.

"Thank you for this marvellous goodbye," the Austrian said as he received his trophy.

"I have had so many good results, good memories and good moments on these courts, I'll never forget it," he said.

Thiem has failed to go past the first round of the main draw in Paris since his 2019 run to the final and has dropped from World No.3 to 131 in the rankings.

His career has been blighted by a niggling wrist injury and since his crowning moment in 2020 when he beat Alexander Zverev in the Covid-affected US Open final his career has nose-dived.

The 30-year-old has already announced plans to retire from tennis at the end of the 2024 season.

The first round of the French Open proper begins on Sunday.

Related Topics

tennis / sport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.