Tennis

Thiem admits Adria Tour was a mistake

Unfortunate: Dominic Thiem, the champion in Belgrade, has expressed regret over the ill-fated Adria Tour.

Unfortunate: Dominic Thiem, the champion in Belgrade, has expressed regret over the ill-fated Adria Tour.  

Thiem, who left for an exhibition tournament in his native France after Belgrade, says he has tested negative five times since leaving the Balkans

World No. 3 Dominic Thiem has acknowledged tennis players at the ill-fated Adria Tour made “a mistake” after Novak Djokovic and three other participants contracted coronavirus.

Thiem took part in the Belgrade leg of the exhibition event organised by Djokovic where social distancing was minimal and matches were played in front of thousands of fans.

Thiem, who left for an exhibition tournament in his native France after Belgrade, says he has tested negative five times since leaving the Balkans.

“We put our confidence in the Serbian government’s coronavirus rules, but we were too optimistic,” he wrote on social media.

“Our behaviour was a mistake, we displayed too much euphoria, I am extremely sorry.”

He put this exuberance down to playing in front of fans for the first time “in weeks”.

“I’ve been tested five times in the past 10 days and each time it was negative,” he added.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 25, 2020 10:21:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/thiem-admits-adria-tour-was-a-mistake/article31917864.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY