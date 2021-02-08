The wait is finally over for players

NEW DELHI

08 February 2021 23:19 IST

AITA announces four tournaments for men and two for women

After a long wait, the Indian tennis players will have a series of tournaments both at the national and international level in quick succession.

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) has announced four tournaments for men and two tournaments for women in the ITF international circuit in March.

The $15,000 men’s tournaments will be staged in Lucknow (March 1), Indore (March 8), Pune (March 22) and Delhi (March 29).

In between the international circuit, the players will get a chance to compete in the Hard Court National championship scheduled to be held at the Tennis Project in Gurugram, from March 15.

Prize purse

The national championship, being hosted in place of the Fenesta National that could not be held due to the pandemic, will offer a total prize purse of ₹10,00,000 for men and women.

The Tennis Project will also host a ₹5,00,000 Haryana Open women’s tournament in the week of March 8.

The two ITF women’s events offering $15,000 and $25,000 in prize money will be staged in Delhi from March 1, and in Pune from March 22, respectively.

For the under-18 juniors, the national championship is scheduled to be held in Indore from March 29.

In fact, the junior players have an otherwise busy international calendar of five ITF junior tournaments in Indore, Chandigarh, Dehra Dun, Bhilai and Madurai, starting from February 22.

All the tournaments are grade-5 events except for the one in Chandigarh which will be grade-4.