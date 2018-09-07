The prowler’s wait continues

more-in

Before her semifinal clash against Serena Williams at the US Open in 2016, Karolina Pliskova spent the morning shopping. She was seen arriving at her hotel armed with shopping bags before leaving for practice. The Czech, who had never made it past the third round of a Major till then, was about to play the biggest match of her career.

Cut to five hours later and the scoreboard at Ashe read 6-2, 7-6(5), with Serena’s shock written all over it. It was the end of her 186-week reign at the top of the rankings.

Pliskova came into the semifinal with impervious confidence. She had defeated Venus Williams earlier, becoming only the eighth player ever to beat both Williams sisters in the same tournament.

Two years later, a beaming Pliskova sat in the press conference room following her defeat of Ashleigh Barty in the fourth round of the 2018 US Open. She did not yet know the identity of her quarterfinal opponent: Serena, who had won the first set with a bagel, or the 44th-ranked Kaia Kanepi, who had pushed Serena to a third.

“Obviously I want Serena to win,” Pliskova said, much to the surprise of the reporters present in the room. Her wish was granted.

Then and now

It has been two years since her big moment, but Pliskova is still searching for her first Grand Slam title. She was the last of the top-10 women’s seeds to survive at New York this year before ultimately losing to Serena, who avenged her 2016 defeat.

Between then and now, the 26-year-old’s career has see-sawed. She has slipped this past year, falling to No. 8 after entering the US Open last year at No. 1.

In August, when she felt like she was losing the drive to play tennis, she hired four-time Grand Slam doubles champion Rennae Stubbs as her new coach. She also added Conchita Martinez, the 1994 Wimbledon champion who guided Garbine Muguruza to Wimbledon glory last year.

Tuesday’s clash was a match-up of the serve masters: Pliskova’s serve is one of the best on tour, only behind Serena’s. She makes a complicated, difficult shot look easy. Lithe and long-limbed, Pliskova does not believe in wasted motion. Her bare-bones technique — just toss the ball and hit it — is also what makes it so difficult to read. Serena, Julia Goerges and she constitute the WTA’s Ace Queen Triumvirate: Pliskova’s 2016 mark of 530 aces in a single season remains a tour record.

Her big serves are supplemented by brutally heavy ground-strokes. She hits with as much pace and penetration as any player and can generate this easy power because her ball-striking is so clean.

Her 10 WTA singles titles include one on the clay court at Stuttgart, a win that took even her by surprise.

But Pliskova’s game is ideally suited to grass, proof of which are her titles from Nottingham in 2016 and Eastbourne in 2017. Wimbledon, however, has not been kind to her. Her victory over the dangerous and resurgent Victoria Azarenka at the All England Club this year, which lasted all of 72 minutes, was testament to her true abilities. Pliskova called it “one of my best matches on grass.” Her triumph, however, lasted only till the round of 16.

Drifting in and out

That she does not cower in the face of an adversary — someone named Serena, no less — speaks volumes about Pliskova’s mental fortitude. On court, Pliskova is like a powerful bird looking for prey; she lets nothing break her focus. Unless, of course, she drifts in and out of her own accord.

Pliskova has on many occasions been accused of “not trying enough.” That she lurks behind the baseline like a silent assassin waiting to attack could’ve contributed to this myth. If Maria Sharapova ceaselessly grunts, Pliskova hardly whispers. If Serena lets out a guttural roar, Pliskova offers nothing, sometimes not even a fist pump.

“Well, with me, it’s tough. I’m frustrated almost every tournament, almost every match. Even in good matches, I still [see] what was negative and what was wrong,” she said.

Her game resonates with what Roger Federer once said: the downside of making everything look effortless when you win is that when you lose, people think you’re literally making no effort.

Very few things unsettle her on court like a misjudged line call. Pliskova smashed a hole in a startled umpire’s chair after losing to Maria Sakkari at the Italian Open earlier this year.

Umpire Marta Mrozinska ruled her overhead smash out, leaving Pliskova fuming. Replays would show that her shot was in. After losing the match, Pliskova pretended to offer her hand up for Mrozinska to shake but whipped it away and began hammering at the towered chair with her racquet.

She’s not too keen for it to be cited as a measure of her composure. “It was a bad match. I forgot about it and moved on,” she said. She received a hefty ‘four-figure fine’, the same amount of which she later donated to charity.

Dominant, but underrated

Pliskova is the first Czech woman to reach No. 1 since the computer rankings were introduced in 1975. She helped the Czech Republic reach its sixth Fed Cup final in the past eight years with a 4-1 win over Germany. At the US Open this year, six Czech women made it to the final 32, but Pliskova was the last one standing.

And yet, the narrative surrounding her tends to get lost among other plot lines, mostly around the enduring excellence of Petra Kvitova. Never has a player been so dominant, yet so underrated.

But Pliskova prefers to be the prowler, and not be pushed under the spotlight. The few times she thought the press and the audience rallied behind her was when she felt most suffocated. The fact that she hasn’t won a Grand Slam yet doesn’t perturb her too much. “I know there’s another Grand Slam a couple months away, I will have my chance then. I know I will have more chances in life,” she said.

Now that she knows it, it’s only a matter of time before she makes it happen.