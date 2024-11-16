ADVERTISEMENT

Dalibor Svrcina to clash with Khumoyun Sultanov in the final

Updated - November 16, 2024 06:53 pm IST - MUMBAI

Sports Bureau

Doubles champions Prajwal and Adil. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Second seed and champion of the last tournament, Dalibor Svrcina, proved too strong for Karan Singh as he cruised to a 6-4, 6-0 victory in the semifinals of the $25,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament at the GA Ranade Complex on Saturday.

In the final, the Czech will play top seed Khumoyun Sultanov of Uzbekistan.

In the doubles final, second seeds S.D. Prajwal Dev and Adil Kalyanpur defeated Adhithya Ganesan and Aryan Shah 6-4, 4-6, [10-7].

The champion team won 25 ATP points and $1395, while the runners-up collected 16 points and $810.

It was the 13th career doubles title for Prajwal and the fourth doubles title for Adil, and the third with Prajwal.

The results: Semifinals: Khumoyun Sultanov (Uzb) bt Bogdan Bobrov 6-2, 6-1; Dalibor Svrcina (Cze) bt Karan Singh 6-4, 6-0.

Doubles: Final: S.D. Prajwal Dev & Adil Kalyanpur bt Adhithya Ganesan (USA) & Aryan Shah 6-4, 4-6, [10-7].

