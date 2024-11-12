 />
Dev Javia recovers to outwit Rethin Pranav

Updated - November 12, 2024 08:08 pm IST - MUMBAI

Sports Bureau

Dev Javia recovered from being down 1-4 in the decider to beat national champion Rethin Pranav 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the first round of the $25,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament at the MSLTA Complex on Tuesday.

Like in the first set when he dropped serve in the ninth game from being up 40-0, Rethin dropped serve from 40-15 in the decider, as Javia sailed through in the climax with a touch of assurance.

The left-handed Javia, who was a bright junior, has matured into a quality player in recent times. He will play the winner of the match between top seed Khumoyun Sultanov of Uzbekistan and Adil Kalyanpur.

The results: First round: Dev Javia bt Rethin Pranav 6-4, 4-6, 6-4; Adhithya Ganesan (USA) bt Arthur Weber (Fra) 6-2, 6-4.

Doubles: Pre-quarterfinals: Egor Agafonov & Bogdan Bobrov bt Rishan Agarwal & Rishi Reddy 6-4, 6-7(4), [10-8]; Adhithya Ganesan (USA) & Aryan Shah bt Sidharth Rawat & Siddharth Vishwakarma 7-5, 6-0; M Rifqi Fitriadi (Ina) & Jang Yunseok (Kor) bt Anup Bangargi & Prasad Ingale 6-2, 6-2; Siddhant Banthia & Vishnu Vardhan bt Nick Chappell (USA) & Nitin Kumar Sinha 4-6, 6-1, [10-6]; Dev Javia & Karan Singh bt Manas Dhamne & Caheer Warik 6-3, 6-4; S.D. Prajwal Dev & Adil Kalyanpur bt Aditya Balsekar & Yuvan Nandal 6-0, 6-1.

Published - November 12, 2024 08:06 pm IST

