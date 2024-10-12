GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Double delight for Aahan

Updated - October 12, 2024 06:12 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau
Champions Raghav, Aahan and Samarth with Saket Jain, CEO, Fenesta

Champions Raghav, Aahan and Samarth with Saket Jain, CEO, Fenesta | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

When grit and patience combine with technical fluency and tactical acumen, it is a winning combination as Aahan showed by clinching both the under-16 and 14 girls’ titles in the Fenesta National sub-junior tennis championship at the DLTA Complex on Saturday.

A trainee of coach Santosh Kumar Mallik at the Gurukul Academy in Bhubaneswar, the 14-year-old Aahan won the under-16 title beating Aishwarya Jadhav 7-5, 2-6, 6-1 in a marathon final that lasted more than three and a half hours.

Later, Aahan had enough energy in her legs and lungs to outwit the wiry Parthsarthi Mundhe 6-4, 6-3 for the under-14 title. Aahan dropped only 14 games in all in six matches for the under-14 crown.

The little powerhouse, Aahan had won three matches in the qualifying event, and six matches in the main draw for the under-16 crown. Aishwarya was the only player to take a set off her in the whole tournament.

“Aahan is a gem. A born fighter, she has tremendous potential. We are working on her serve and trying to add more power to her forehand,” said Santosh.

Samarth Sahita, a trainee of coach Shrimal Bhatt at the Altevol Academy in Ahmedabad, was a class act in winning the under-16 boys title, as he beat the athletic Karan Thapa in straight sets.

Raghav Sarode took home the under-14 crown, defeating top seed Aaradhya Mhasde in three sets.

The results: Boys: U-16: Final: Samarth Sahita bt Karan Thapa 6-3, 6-4; Semifinals: Samarth bt Prateek Sheoran 6-3, 6-1; Karan bt Aashravya Mehra 6-2, 6-1; Doubles: Final: Aditya Mor & Samarth bt Hruthik Katakam & Prakaash Sarran 5-7, 6-4, [10-5].

U-14: Final: Raghav Sarode bt Aaradhya Mhasde 7-5, 2-6, 6-4; Semifinals: Aaradhya bt Fazal Ali Meer 6-1, 6-3; Raghav bt Vivaan Bidasaria 6-3, 6-2; Doubles: Final: Aaradhya Mhasde & Daksh Patil bt Vivaan Bidasaria & Yashwin Dahiya 6-3, 6-3.

Girls: U-16: Final: Aahan bt Aishwarya Jadhav 7-5, 2-6, 6-1; Semifinals: Aahan bt Angel Patel 7-5, 6-0; Aishwarya bt Yashika Shokeen 6-4, 6-3; Doubles: Final: Savitha Bhuvneshwaran & Snigdha Kanta bt Akanksha Ghosh & Prachi Malik 6-3, 6-2.

U-14: Final: Aahan bt Parthsarthi Mundhe 6-4, 6-3; Semifinals: Aahan bt Avipsha Dehury 6-1, 6-0; Parthsarthi bt Deepshika Vinayagamurthy 6-2, 6-4.; Doubles: Final: Khushi Kadian & Jensi Khanabar bt A.S.R. Bawyasri & Aahida Singh 6-0, 3-6, [10-7].

Published - October 12, 2024 05:56 pm IST

Related Topics

tennis

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.