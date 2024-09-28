ADVERTISEMENT

Bopanna & Dodig tumble early in Beijing

Updated - September 28, 2024 06:17 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

Rohan Bopanna, seeded second with Ivan Dodig of Croatia, went down 7-5, 7-6(4) to Francisco Cerundolo and Nicolas Jarry in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the $3,891,650 ATP tennis tournament in Beijing on Saturday.

In the Challenger doubles final in Nonthaburi, Thailand, top seeds Rithvik Bollipalli and Arjun Kadhe lost 3-6, 7-5, [10-8] to Australia’s Blake Ellis and Adam Walton. The Indian pair collected 60 ATP points and $4,400, while the champions pocketed 100 points and $7,580.

The results: $3,891,650 ATP, Beijing: Doubles: Pre-quarterfinals: Francisco Cerundolo (Arg) & Nicolas Jarry (Chi) bt Rohan Bopanna & Ivan Dodig (Cro) 7-5, 7-6(4).

$133,250 Challenger, Nonthaburi: Doubles: Final: Blake Ellis & Adam Walton (Aus) bt Rithvik Bollipalli & Arjun Kadhe 3-6, 7-5, [10-8].

$25,000 ITF men, Kigali, Rwanda: Semifinals: Corentin Denolly (Fra) bt Karan Singh 6-4, 6-1; Florent Bax (Fra) bt Adil Kalyanpur 6-2, 6-4. Doubles: Benjamin Lock & Courtney Lock (Zim) bt Siddhant Banthia & Sai Karteek Reddy 6-4, 7-6(3).

