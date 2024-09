Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Vijay Sundar Prashanth defeated second seeds Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool 6-7(4), 7-6(6), [10-8] in the doubles quarterfinals of the $1,081,395 ATP tennis tournament in Hangzhou, China, on Saturday.

In the Chengdu ATP event in China, Yuki Bhambri and Albano Olivettti also made the doubles semifinals with a 12-10 victory in the super tie-break.

The results: $1,269,245 ATP, Chengdu, China: Doubles (quarterfinals): Yuki Bhambri & Albano Olivetti (Fra) bt Gonzalo Escobar & Diego Hidalgo (Ecu) 5-7, 6-3, [12-10].

$1,081,395 ATP, Hangzhou, China: Doubles (quarterfinals): Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan & Vijay Sundar Prashanth bt Julian Cash & Lloyd Glasspool (GBR) 6-7(4), 7-6(6), [10-8].

€148,625 Challenger, Bad Waltersdorf, Austria: Doubles (final): Petr Nouza & Patrik Rikl (Cze) bt Guido Andreozzi (Arg) & Sriram Balaji 6-4, 4-6, [10-5].

$60,000 ITF women, Perth: Doubles (final): Sakura Hosogi & Misaki Matsuda (Jpn) w.o. Naiktha Bains (GBR) & Ankita Raina.

$15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia: Semifinals: Omni Kumar (USA) bt Karan Singh 6-4, 6-4.

$15,000 ITF men, Tehran: Semifinals: Denis Kiok bt Dev Javia 6-3, 7-5; Doubles (semifinals): Martin van der Meerschen (Bel) & Stefan Vujic (Aus) bt S.D. Prajwal Dev & Dev Javia 7-6(2), 7-5.

