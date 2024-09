Karan Singh beat second seed Florent Bax of France 7-5, 4-6, 6-2 in the semifinals of the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament in Monastir, Tunisia, on Saturday.Karan Singh defeated second seed Florent Bax of France 7-5, 4-6, 6-2 in the semifinals of the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament at Monastir (Tunisia) on Saturday.

In the $25,000 women’s event in Punta Cana (Dominican Republic), top seed Sahaja Yamalapalli went down 0-6, 7-5, 7-6(5) to Karina Miller of USA in the semifinals, but made the doubles title clash in partnership with Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan.

The results: $15,000 ITF men, Tehran: Semifinals: Lorenzo Bocchi (Ita) bt Dev Javia 7-6(3), 7-6(3); Doubles, semifinals: S.D. Prajwal Dev & Javia bt Alexander Chepik & Ivan Nedelko 6-3, 6-2.

$15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia: Semifinals: Karan Singh bt Florent Bax (Fra) 7-5, 4-6, 6-2.

$15,000 ITF men, Singapore: Doubles, final: Shin Sanhui & Shin Woobin (Kor) bt Park Seungmin (Kor) & Nitin Kumar Sinha 6-2, 6-2.

$25,000 ITF women, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic: Quarterfinals: Karina Miller (USA) bt Sahaja Yamalapalli 0-6, 7-5, 7-6(5); Doubles (semifinals): Zhibek Kulambayeva (Kaz) & Sahaja Yamalapalli bt Maria Gonzalez (Col) & Francesca Pace (Ita) 6-4, 6-4.

$15,000 ITF women, Singapore: Semifinals: Zhang Ying (Chn) bt Rutuja Bhosale 7-5, 6-4.

