Tavish Pahwa defeated Roman Kulpin in the final of the ITF junior tennis tournament for his maiden title in the international junior circuit in Colombo on Saturday.

The 14-year-old Tavish, who had started playing ITF juniors in March last year, did not drop a set on way to the title. He had beaten second seed Luke Koh of Singapore 6-4, 7-6(5) in the semifinals.

Vraj Gohil won the boys doubles title in partnership with Miguel Iglupas of Philippines.

The results: U-18 boys, final: Tavish Pahwa bt Roman Kulpin 6-2, 6-3; Semifinals: Tavish bt Luke Koh (Sgp) 7-5, 7-6(4); Quarterfinals: Tavish bt Venkat Batlanki (USA) 6-2, 6-4.

Doubles, final: Vraj Gohil & Miguel Iglupas (Phi) bt Venkat Batlanki & Juliusz Stanczyk (Pol) 3-6, 6-4, [10-4].

U-18 girls doubles (final): Steffi Aludo & Tennielle Madis (Phi) bt Dinara De Silva (Sri) & Pehal Kharadkar 6-1, 7-5.

