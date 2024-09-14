ADVERTISEMENT

Tavish Pahwa wins maiden ITF juniors title

Updated - September 14, 2024 07:25 pm IST

Sports Bureau

Tavish Pahwa. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tavish Pahwa defeated Roman Kulpin in the final of the ITF junior tennis tournament for his maiden title in the international junior circuit in Colombo on Saturday.

The 14-year-old Tavish, who had started playing ITF juniors in March last year, did not drop a set on way to the title. He had beaten second seed Luke Koh of Singapore 6-4, 7-6(5) in the semifinals.

Vraj Gohil won the boys doubles title in partnership with Miguel Iglupas of Philippines.

The results: U-18 boys, final: Tavish Pahwa bt Roman Kulpin 6-2, 6-3; Semifinals: Tavish bt Luke Koh (Sgp) 7-5, 7-6(4); Quarterfinals: Tavish bt Venkat Batlanki (USA) 6-2, 6-4.

Doubles, final: Vraj Gohil & Miguel Iglupas (Phi) bt Venkat Batlanki & Juliusz Stanczyk (Pol) 3-6, 6-4, [10-4].

U-18 girls doubles (final): Steffi Aludo & Tennielle Madis (Phi) bt Dinara De Silva (Sri) & Pehal Kharadkar 6-1, 7-5.

