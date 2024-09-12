Multiple Grand Slam champion Leander Paes met Union Sports Minister, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, and shared his experience and insights on what it takes to succeed at the highest level.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seven-time Olympian, Leander discussed about building a stronger sports foundation in the country, with emphasis on identifying and nurturing talent at the grassroots level.

The Sports Minister was pleased to meet the latest inductee into the Tennis Hall of Fame, and chose to get more clarity on strategies to further enhance the country’s performance in the Olympics, Paralympics, etc.

Dr. Mandaviya stressed the government’s commitment towards building a more conducive environment for sports in the country, so that aspiring athletes have access to world class facilities, coaching and competition.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.