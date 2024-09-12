ADVERTISEMENT

Leander meets Sports Minister Mandaviya

Updated - September 12, 2024 08:24 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

Leander with Union Sports Minister Dr. Mandaviya.

Multiple Grand Slam champion Leander Paes met Union Sports Minister, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, and shared his experience and insights on what it takes to succeed at the highest level.

Seven-time Olympian, Leander discussed about building a stronger sports foundation in the country, with emphasis on identifying and nurturing talent at the grassroots level.

The Sports Minister was pleased to meet the latest inductee into the Tennis Hall of Fame, and chose to get more clarity on strategies to further enhance the country’s performance in the Olympics, Paralympics, etc.

Dr. Mandaviya stressed the government’s commitment towards building a more conducive environment for sports in the country, so that aspiring athletes have access to world class facilities, coaching and competition.

