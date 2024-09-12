GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Leander meets Sports Minister Mandaviya

Updated - September 12, 2024 08:24 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau
Leander with Union Sports Minister Dr. Mandaviya.

Leander with Union Sports Minister Dr. Mandaviya.

Multiple Grand Slam champion Leander Paes met Union Sports Minister, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, and shared his experience and insights on what it takes to succeed at the highest level.

Seven-time Olympian, Leander discussed about building a stronger sports foundation in the country, with emphasis on identifying and nurturing talent at the grassroots level.

The Sports Minister was pleased to meet the latest inductee into the Tennis Hall of Fame, and chose to get more clarity on strategies to further enhance the country’s performance in the Olympics, Paralympics, etc.

Dr. Mandaviya stressed the government’s commitment towards building a more conducive environment for sports in the country, so that aspiring athletes have access to world class facilities, coaching and competition.

Published - September 12, 2024 08:11 pm IST

Related Topics

tennis

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.