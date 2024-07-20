GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sahaja Yamalapalli loses a thriller in singles; makes the doubles final

Updated - July 20, 2024 08:35 pm IST

Published - July 20, 2024 08:29 pm IST - Evansville (USA)

Sports Bureau

Sahaja Yamalapalli missed three match points and lost 5-7, 6-2, 7-6(6) to Iryna Shymanovich in the quarterfinals of the $60,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament here.

Sahaja led 5-3 in the third set, and later had three match points at 6-3 in the tie-breaker, but her opponent won the next five points to emerge victorious in a contest that spanned three hours and eight minutes.

Sahaja, however, made the doubles final with Hiroko Kuwata of Japan.

Prarthana Thombare also made the doubles title clash of the $60,000 event in Portugal, in partnership with Arianne Hartono.

The results: $742,350 ATP, Newport: Doubles (semifinals): Robert Cash & James Tracy (USA) bt Anirudh Chandrasekar & Arjun Kadhe 6-4, 6-3.

$15,000 ITF men, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand: Singles (semifinals): Jirat Navasirisomboon (Tha) bt Vishnu Vardhan 6-2, 6-4. Doubles (final): Francis Alcantara (Phi) & Maximus Jones (Tha) bt Adil Kalyanpur & Vishnu Vardhan 2-6, 7-5, [10-8].

$60,000 ITF women, Porto, Portugal: Doubles (semifinals): Arianne Hartono (Ned) & Prarthana Thombare bt Evialina Laskevich & Ekaterina Yashina 6-7(6), 6-1, [10-5].

$60,000 ITF women, Evansville, USA: Singles (quarterfinals): Iryna Shymanovich bt Sahaja Yamalapalli 5-7, 6-2, 7-6(6); Doubles (semifinals): Hiroko Kuwata (Jpn) & Sahaja Yamalapalli bt Sophie Chang & Catherine Harrison (USA) 6-4, 6-3

