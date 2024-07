Second seed Sumit Nagal warmed up with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Felipe Alves of Brazil in the first round of the €148,625 Challenger tennis tournament on clay at Braunschweig, Germany, on Tuesday. In the pre-quarterfinals, Sumit will play Pedro Cachin of Argentina.

ADVERTISEMENT

The results: €148,625 Challenger, Braunschweig, Germany: First round: Sumit Nagal bt Felipe Meligeni Alves (Bra) 6-1, 6-4.

$15,000 ITF men, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Rishi Reddy & Dhakshineswar Suresh bt Ajeet Rai & James Watt (Nzl) 6-4, 6-4.

ADVERTISEMENT

€115,000 WTA, Bastad, Sweden: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Linea Bajraliu & Nellie Wallberg (Swe) bt Tamara Korpatsch (Ger) & Prarthana Thombare 6-1, 6-4.

$40,000 ITF women, Corroios-Seixal, Portugal: Qualifying singles (second and final round): Riya Bhatia bt Ekterina Yashina 6-3, 7-6(7); First round: Riya bt Polina Isakova (Ukr) 6-2, 6-0.

$15,000 ITF women, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand: First round: Monique Barry (Nzl) bt Humera Baharmus 6-1, 6-0; Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Patcharin Cheapchandej & Punnin Kovapitukted (Tha) bt Ashmitha Easwaramurthi & Pooja Ingale 6-2, 6-3; Amittalai Prasutnawin & Yosita Sriporn (Tha) bt Laalitya Kalluri & Sonal Patil 7-5, 6-7(3), [10-8]; Yuka Hosoki & Rinon Okuwaki (Jpn) bt Priyanshi Bhandari & Abhilasha Bista (Nep) 6-2, 6-2.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.