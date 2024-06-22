The All India Tennis Association (AITA) announced the confirmation of Sumit Nagal’s entry for the Paris Olympics in a statement issued here on Saturday.

The doubles entry of Rohan Bopanna and Sriram Balaji had been confirmed earlier.

The 26-year-old Nagal is ranked a career-best 71 in singles, following two Challenger titles this season, apart from a final. He also had a remarkably successful Australian Open when he qualified and beat Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan, a top-20 professional.

“The AITA extends its heartfelt congratulations to Sumit Nagal, Rohan Bopanna and Sriram Balaji. We are confident that they will make the nation proud and inspire future generation of tennis players in India”, said Anil Dhupar, secretary general, AITA.