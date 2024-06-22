GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AITA confirms Sumit Nagal’s entry for Olympics

Updated - June 22, 2024 05:57 pm IST

Published - June 22, 2024 05:54 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) announced the confirmation of Sumit Nagal’s entry for the Paris Olympics in a statement issued here on Saturday.

The doubles entry of Rohan Bopanna and Sriram Balaji had been confirmed earlier.

The 26-year-old Nagal is ranked a career-best 71 in singles, following two Challenger titles this season, apart from a final. He also had a remarkably successful Australian Open when he qualified and beat Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan, a top-20 professional.

“The AITA extends its heartfelt congratulations to Sumit Nagal, Rohan Bopanna and Sriram Balaji. We are confident that they will make the nation proud and inspire future generation of tennis players in India”, said Anil Dhupar, secretary general, AITA.

