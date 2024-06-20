The Fenesta National tennis championship is scheduled to be held at the DLTA Complex here from September 30 to October 5.

The men’s, women’s and under-18 events for boys and girls will be staged in the first week. The following week will feature the under-16 and 14 events for boys and girls as has been the practice over the years.

However, except for the ITF junior events, the Indian tennis calendar does not have any international events for men and women.

Anil Dhupar, secretary-general, All India Tennis Association (AITA), , had hinted that the next set of international events for men and women would be staged from September.

Till March, Indian tennis had a bunch of Challengers, a WTA event, and a series of ITF events for men and women.

Thereafter, the cream of Indian tennis has kept itself busy by competing around the world, trying to build on the gains of the international events staged at home.