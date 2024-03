March 30, 2024 05:38 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Rithvik Bollipalli and Niki Poonacha defeated Ryan Seggerman and Patrik Trhac of USA 6-3, 6-4 in the doubles semifinals of the $82,000 Challenger tennis tournament in San Luis Potosi, Mexico.

In the $40,000 ITF women’s event in Kofu, Japan, Rutuja Bhosale and Ankita Raina lost 6-3, 7-5 in the doubles final to Erina Hayashi and Saki Imamura.

The results:

€148,625 Challenger, Naples: Doubles, quarterfinals: Theo Arribage (Fra) & Victor Cornea (Rou) bt Arjun Kadhe & Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan 6-3, 6-2.

$82,000 Challenger, San Luis Potosi, Mexico: Doubles, semifinals: Rithvik Bollipalli & Niki Poonacha bt Ryan Seggerman & Patrik Trhac (USA) 6-3, 6-4.

$40,000 ITF women, Kofu, Japan: Doubles, final: Erina Hayashi & Saki Imamura (Jpn) bt Rutuja Bhosale & Ankita Raina 6-3, 7-5.

$25,000 ITF women, Terrassa, Spain: Doubles, final: Nika Radisic (Slo) & Anita Wagner (Bih) bt Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers (Esp) & Vasanti Shinde 7-5, 7-6(7).

