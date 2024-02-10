February 10, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Siddhant Banthia and Sai Karteek Reddy lost 2-6, 1-6 to Samuela Pieri and Dan Alexandru Tomescu in the doubles quarterfinals of the $25,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament at Antalya, Turkey.

The results: $25,000 ITF men, Antalya:

Doubles, quarterfinals: Samuele Pieri (Ita) & Dan Alexandru Tomescu (Rou) bt Siddhant Banthia & Sai Karteek Reddy 6-2, 6-1.

$25,000 ITF men Hammamet, Tunisia: Doubles, pre-quarterfinals: Thomas Fancutt (Aus) & Aziz Ouakaa (Tun) bt Sathi Reddy Chirala & Jay Clarke (GBR) 6-3, 6-0.

$15,000 ITF men, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt: Doubles, pre-quarterfinals: Hayato Matsuoka (Jpn) & Faris Zakaria (Egy) bt Kevin Portmann (Ita) & Rishiraj Shekhawat 6-2, 6-0.

$25,000 ITF women, Wesley Chapel, USA: Doubles, pre-quarterfinals: Lia Karatancheva (Bul) & Victoria Osuigwe (USA) bt Riya Bhatia & Amanda Elkin (Mex) 6-3, 6-2.

$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia: Doubles, pre-quarterfinals: Selina Dal (Ger) & Stephanie Visscher (Ned) bt Sandeepti Singh Rao & Demi Tran (Ned) 6-4, 6-7(4), [10-3].