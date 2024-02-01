GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Anirudh and Vijay lose to third seeds in French ATP event

February 01, 2024 07:23 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Sundar Prashanth lost 6-2, 3-6, [10-7] to third seeds Lloyd Glasspool and Henry Patten in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the €651,865 ATP tennis tournament in Montpellier, France.

The results:

€651,865 ATP, Montpellier, France: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Lloyd Glasspool & Henry Patten (GBR) bt Anirudh Chandraskear & Vijay Sundar Prashanth 6-2, 3-6, [10-7].

$40,000 ITF women, Porto, Portugal: Doubles (quarterfinals): Veronika Erjavec (Slo) & Dominika Salkova (Cze) bt Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers (Esp) & Vasanti Shinde 6-4, 6-3.

