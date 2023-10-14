October 14, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST

For Srivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty, who bagged an impressive ‘double’ winning the women’s singles and doubles titles in the recently-held Fenesta National tennis championship in Delhi, it has been a different kind of a challenge - to stay calm during those emotional moments at the end of the day’s stint when she has that longing to be with her parents.

A typical story of any girl of her age and being the only daughter of the parents B.R.N. Prasad (Chartered Accountant) and B. Rajshri (housewife).

“Somehow you feel lonely after the day’s hard work. I somehow love to be either with my dad or my mother,” said the 5’, 11” inch tall Rashmika in a chat with The Hindu where she entered the singles semifinal in Thailand ITF tournament on Friday.

“It was a childhood dream to see my name engraved on the winners’ list in the Fenesta Nationals,” said the 21-year-old Hyderabadi who believes her strength is her strong serve.

“The best part of my ‘double’ was that I was mentally calm and focussed on each and every point. Honestly, I was immensely pleased with the way I played right through,” Rashmika said, a B.Com Honours graduate and now aiming to finish Chartered Accountancy course in London.

“When in Hyderabad I train with A.R. Anand Kumar sir (Anand Tennis Academy) and Ravi Chandran sir (Sinnet Tennis Academy) and I also keep shuttling to Delhi to train under former Davis Cupper Vishal Uppal sir at Tennis Project. These sessions are really helpful to me and also thanks to Phoenix group and Lakshya Sports - Edelgive Foundation for their continued support,” she said.

The India No. 6 will not take a short break after coming from Thailand before preparing for a couple of major events scheduled in India with the help of the support staff at the Suchitra Academy Shiva (Suchitra Academy) and Naidu, Shruti Desai and Bhargava.

“I am not the kind to set targets. Would like to keep things simple, not to expect too much and I am glad the graph is pretty decent right now,” she said with a big smile.

The two-time National champion just wants to live in the present and take it step by step to realise the ultimate dream of making it really big.

