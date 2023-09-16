ADVERTISEMENT

Niki Poonacha makes the Challenger doubles final

September 16, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST

Rennes (France)

Sports Bureau

Niki Poonacha and Antoine Escoffier defeated top seeds Sadio Doiumbia and Fabien Reboul 7-5, 2-6, [10-7] in the doubles semifinals of the €118,000 Challenger tennis tournament here on Saturday.

In the final, the Indo-French pair will play second seeds Sander Arends and David Pel of the Netherlands on Sunday.

In the doubles final of the $25,000 ITF men’s event in Kigali, Rwanda, S.D. Prajwal Dev and Ishaque Eqbal missed three match points in the second set tie-breaker and lost 6-7(5), 7-6(7), [10-7] to Nicholas Bybel and Eric Vanshelboim.

In the $15,000 ITF women’s event in Monastir, Vaishnavi Adkar made the final and will challenge third seed Aruzhan Sagandikova of Kazakhstan.

The results:

€118,000 Challenger, Rennes, France: Doubles (semifinals): Antoine Escoffier (Fra) & Niki Poonacha bt Sadio Doumbia & Fabien Reboul (Fra) 7-5, 2-6, [10-7].

$25,000 ITF men, Kigali, Rwanda: Doubles (final): Nicholas Bybel (USA) & Eric Vanshelboim (Ukr) bt S.D. Prajwal Dev & Ishaque Eqbal 6-7(5), 7-6(7), [10-7].

$15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia: Doubles (final): NIklas Schell (Ger) & Oscar Weightman (GBR) bt Cengiz Aksu (Tur) & Chirag Duhan 7-5, 6-2.

$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia: Singles (semifinals): Vaishnavi Adkar bt Elena Grekul (Ukr) 6-3, 2-6, 7-5.

$25,000 ITF women, Perth: Doubles (semifinals): Misaki Matsuda & Naho Sato (Jpn) bt Monique Barry (Nzl) & Shrivalli Bhamidipaty 3-6, 6-1, [10-7].

