HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Niki Poonacha makes the Challenger doubles final

Rennes (France)

September 16, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST

Sports Bureau

Niki Poonacha and Antoine Escoffier defeated top seeds Sadio Doiumbia and Fabien Reboul 7-5, 2-6, [10-7] in the doubles semifinals of the €118,000 Challenger tennis tournament here on Saturday.

In the final, the Indo-French pair will play second seeds Sander Arends and David Pel of the Netherlands on Sunday.

In the doubles final of the $25,000 ITF men’s event in Kigali, Rwanda, S.D. Prajwal Dev and Ishaque Eqbal missed three match points in the second set tie-breaker and lost 6-7(5), 7-6(7), [10-7] to Nicholas Bybel and Eric Vanshelboim.

In the $15,000 ITF women’s event in Monastir, Vaishnavi Adkar made the final and will challenge third seed Aruzhan Sagandikova of Kazakhstan.

The results:

€118,000 Challenger, Rennes, France: Doubles (semifinals): Antoine Escoffier (Fra) & Niki Poonacha bt Sadio Doumbia & Fabien Reboul (Fra) 7-5, 2-6, [10-7].

$25,000 ITF men, Kigali, Rwanda: Doubles (final): Nicholas Bybel (USA) & Eric Vanshelboim (Ukr) bt S.D. Prajwal Dev & Ishaque Eqbal 6-7(5), 7-6(7), [10-7].

$15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia: Doubles (final): NIklas Schell (Ger) & Oscar Weightman (GBR) bt Cengiz Aksu (Tur) & Chirag Duhan 7-5, 6-2.

$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia: Singles (semifinals): Vaishnavi Adkar bt Elena Grekul (Ukr) 6-3, 2-6, 7-5.

$25,000 ITF women, Perth: Doubles (semifinals): Misaki Matsuda & Naho Sato (Jpn) bt Monique Barry (Nzl) & Shrivalli Bhamidipaty 3-6, 6-1, [10-7].

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.