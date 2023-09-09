ADVERTISEMENT

Sumit Nagal ousts top seed Ramos-Vinolas in Challenger quarterfinals

September 09, 2023 05:33 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST

Sports Bureau

Tulin (Austria)

Sumit Nagal defeated top seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain 7-6(6), 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the €118,000 Challenger tennis tournament at Tulln (Austria).

In the $259,303 WTA event in Osaka, third seed Ankita Raina beat wild card Yuki Naito 6-3, 7-5 in the first qualifying round and will play Kateryna Volodko of Ukraine in the second and final round.

The results:

$259,303 WTA, Osaka: Qualifying singles (first round): Ankita Raina bt Yuki Naito (Jpn) 6-3, 7-5.

€145,000 Challenger, Seville: Doubles (semifinals): Sriram Balaji & Fernando Romboli (Bra) bt Sadio Doumbia & Fabien Reboul (Fra) 6-4, 7-6(4).

€118,000 Challenger, Tulln: Singles (quarterfinals): Sumit Nagal bt Albert Ramos-Vinolas (Esp) 7-6(6), 6-3.

$80,000 Challenger, Istanbul: Doubles (semifinals): Sander Arends (Ned) & Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi (Pak) bt Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan & John-Patrick Smith (Aus) 6-3, 5-7, [11-9].

$25,000 ITF men, KIgali (Rwanda): Doubles (semifinals): Corentin Denolly (Fra) & Damien Wenger (Sui) bt Rishab Agarwal & Nicholas Bybel (USA) 6-4, 3-6, [10-6].

$15,000 ITF men, Monastir (Tunisia): Doubles (final): Niklas Schell (Ger) & Oscar Weightman (GBR) bt Samir Banerjee (USA) & Chirag Duhan 6-3, 6-2.

$40,000 ITF women, Saint-Palais-sur-Mer (France): Doubles (final): Emily Appleton (GBR) & Valeriya Strakhova (Ukr) bt Victoria Muntean (Fra) & Vasanti Shinde 6-1, 6-2.

