September 06, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - JHAJJAR

Second seed Kashish Bhatia beat Sejal Bhutada 7-6(6), 6-0 in the quarterfinals of the Rs. 100,000 AITA women’s tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy on Wednesday. Sejal had beaten Kashish in the final of the last tournament at the same venue.

Kashish will play Kavya Khirwar in the semifinals and the other last-four clash will be between top seed Sahira Singh and Lakshmi Prabha.

The results (quarterfinals):

Sahira Singh bt Shefali Arora 6-4, 6-4; Lakshmi Prabha bt Vanshika Choudhary 6-3, 6-3; Kavya Khirwar w/o Rachita Talwar; Kashish Bhatia bt Sejal Bhutada 7-6(6), 6-0.

Doubles: Ishwari Matere & Kashish Bhatia bt Likhitha Landa & Eva Sahj 6-0, 6-1; Tanusshri Pandey & Kavya Khirwar bt Divya Bhardwaj & Sahira Singh 6-2, 6-3; Prathiba Narayan & Arthi Muniyan bt Omna Yadav & Sreenidhi Amireddy 7-6(5), 4-6, [12-10]; Gauri Mangaonkar & Diya Malik bt Mirudhulla Palanivel & akshmi Prabha 6-7(6), 6-2, [10-5].