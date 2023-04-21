ADVERTISEMENT

Bopanna and Ebden in Barcelona semifinals

April 21, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated April 22, 2023 06:55 pm IST

Sports Bureau

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden cruised past Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 6-2, 6-4 in the doubles quarterfinals of the $2,872,435 ATP tennis tournament in Barcelona on Friday.

In the $100,000 ITF women’s event in Charleston, USA, Prarthana Thombare and Jessy Rompies, saved two match points to beat second seeds Kaitlyn Christian and Sabrina Santamaria 2-6, 6-2, [11-9] in the doubles quarterfinals.

The results:

$2,872,435 ATP, Barcelona: Doubles, quarterfinals: Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden (Aus) bt Santiago Gonzalez (Mex) & Edouard Roger-Vasselin (Fra) 6-2, 6-4.

$100,000 ITF women, Charleston, USA: Doubles, quarterfinals: Jessy Rompies (Ina) & Prarthana Thombare bt Kaitlyn Christian & Sabrina Santamaria (USA) 2-6, 6-2, [11-9].

$25,000 ITF women, Nottingham: Doubles, semifinals: Rutuja Bhosale & Ankita Raina bt Julie Belgraver & Manon Leonard (Fra) 6-2, 6-4.

