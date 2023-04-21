April 21, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated April 22, 2023 06:55 pm IST

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden cruised past Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 6-2, 6-4 in the doubles quarterfinals of the $2,872,435 ATP tennis tournament in Barcelona on Friday.

In the $100,000 ITF women’s event in Charleston, USA, Prarthana Thombare and Jessy Rompies, saved two match points to beat second seeds Kaitlyn Christian and Sabrina Santamaria 2-6, 6-2, [11-9] in the doubles quarterfinals.

