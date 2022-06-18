Tennis | Sriram-Jeevan pair does it again
In the Ilkly Challenger, Ramkumar Ramanathan and John-Patrick Smith of Australia reached the final.
Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan won their second successive Challenger title, beating Romain Arneodo (Monaco) and Jonathan Eysseric (France) 6-4, 6-7(3), [10-7], in the final of the €45,730 event in Blois, France, on Saturday. The duo collected 80 ATP points and €2,670.
In the Ilkly Challenger, Ramkumar Ramanathan and John-Patrick Smith of Australia reached the final.
Other results: Semifinals: €134,920 Challenger, Ilkley, Britain: John-Patrick Smith (Aus) & Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Luke Johnson & Aidan McHugh (GBr) 6-3, 7-6(5).
$15,000 ITF men, Tay Ninh, Vietnam: Digvijay Pratap Singh bt Tsung-Hao Huang (Tpe) 6-4, 7-5.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.