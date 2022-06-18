Tennis

Tennis | Sriram-Jeevan pair does it again

Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan. File

Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan.

Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan won their second successive Challenger title, beating Romain Arneodo (Monaco) and Jonathan Eysseric (France) 6-4, 6-7(3), [10-7], in the final of the €45,730 event in Blois, France, on Saturday. The duo collected 80 ATP points and €2,670.

In the Ilkly Challenger, Ramkumar Ramanathan and John-Patrick Smith of Australia reached the final.

Other results: Semifinals: €134,920 Challenger, Ilkley, Britain: John-Patrick Smith (Aus) & Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Luke Johnson & Aidan McHugh (GBr) 6-3, 7-6(5).

$15,000 ITF men, Tay Ninh, Vietnam: Digvijay Pratap Singh bt Tsung-Hao Huang (Tpe) 6-4, 7-5.


