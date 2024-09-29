TENNIS | Shrivalli sets sight on the Australian Open

Shrivalli Bhamidipaty is happy to be the national tennis champion. In fact, the 22-year-old from Hyderabad was at the DLTA Complex, happy to find her name added to the list of champions in the banner, even though she was not competing in the Fenesta National championship starting on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

From being a national champion, Shrivalli, with her explosive game, has grown pretty strong in the international professional circuit. She has now trained her sight on getting into the Australian Open next year.

“It is always nice to come to the National championship. I have happy memories. I was scheduled to compete this time, but had to change plans to prepare better for the international events,” said Shrivalli.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shrivalli has been able to build on her superb run to the final of the $25,000 ITF event in Indore in March. She competed in the USA, Thailand, Korea, Chnese Taipei and Australia with encouraging results.

Two quarterfinals back to back in Perth, Australia, in $60,000 events have pushed her up in the ranking list to No. 318, her career best. Prior to that, she qualified for a similar event and played the second round, in Lexington, USA.

“I could have won the quarterfinal against Madddson Inglis in Perth, as I was leading 5-2 in the third set. It slipped away, but I am growing as a person and a player, with all the experience,” said Shrivalli.

ADVERTISEMENT

She will be competing in the two ITF events in Mysuru and Bengaluru for a fortnight before going to Australia for a series of tournaments.

“The aim is to take the ranking close to 200 so that I get into the Australian Open qualifying event. I enjoyed the conditions in Australia, though it was windy. The balls are heavy, as they play the same brand and quality as the Australian Open,” said Shrivalli.

As the top seed, and happy to be on top of her game, Shrivalli hopes to have a good run of matches over a fortnight in the events in Karnataka.

ADVERTISEMENT

She opted to train in Delhi with coach Vishal Uppal for a few days now, as her coach in Hyderabad, Anand Kumar fell ill.

Vishal has been mentoring Shrivalli regularly, planning her tournaments, and constantly being in touch with her to monitor progress and lend clarity to her thoughts to propel her game to the next level.

A free-flowing stroke player, who serves big, Shrivalli is a delight to watch on a tennis court. She is determined to step into the higher echelons of the game, and thus, quite willing to relinquish her national championship throne.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.