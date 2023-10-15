HamberMenu
Tennis | Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden duo loses Shanghai Masters final to Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos

It was the sixth final of the season for Bopanna and Ebden, who had won the titles in Indian Wells and Doha

October 15, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST

Sports Bureau
Andre Begemann and Sriram Balaji with the doubles trophy in the Challenger tennis tournament in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Andre Begemann and Sriram Balaji with the doubles trophy in the Challenger tennis tournament in Bratislava, Slovakia. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Seventh seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos beat fourth seeds Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden 5-7, 6-2, [10-7] in the doubles final of the $8,800,000 ATP Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai, China, on Sunday.

The champion team collected 1000 ATP points and $436,730. The runner-up pocketed 600 points and $231,660.

It was the sixth final of the season for Bopanna and Ebden, who had won the titles in Indian Wells and Doha. The duo lost the US Open final, apart from the Madrid Masters and Rotterdam. 

In the €145,000 Challenger in Bratislava, Sriram Balaji won the doubles title in partnership with Andre Begemann of Germany. It was the first title of the season and the 53rd doubles title of the 33-year-old Balaji’s career.

Fourth-seeded Zeel Desai beat top seed Hina Inoue of the USA 6-2, 6-4 to clinch the title in the $15,000 ITF women’s event in Monastir, Tunisia. It was the third singles title of her professional career for the 24-year-old Zeel.

The results:

$8,800,000 ATP Masters, Shanghai, China

Doubles (final): Marcel Granollers (Esp) & Horacio Zeballos (Arg) bt Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden (Aus) 5-7, 6-2, [10-7].

€145,000 Challenger, Bratislava, Slovakia

Doubles (final): Sriram Balaji & Andre Begemann (Ger) bt Andrey Golubev (Kaz) & Denys Molchanov (Ukr) 6-3, 5-7, [10-8].

$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia

Singles (final): Zeel Desai bt Hina Inoue (USA) 6-2, 6-4.

