Tennis | Priyanshi Bhandari wins AITA women’s tournament

September 23, 2023 05:05 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST

Sports Bureau

Priyanshi Bhandari. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Fifth seed Priyanshi Bhandari beat top seed Divya Bhardwaj 6-4, 6-2 in the final of the Rs.100,000 AITA women’s tennis tournament at the Ace Academy, Palodia.

After an indifferent start when she trailed 0-4, Priyanshi bounced back to win the next eight games and cruised to the title.

In the doubles final, Divya-Vidhi Jani duo beat Pavithra Reddy and Thaniya Sarai 7-5, 6-1.

The results:

Singles (final): Priyanshi Bhandari bt Divya Bhardwaj 6-4, 6-2; Semifinals: Divya bt Mushrath Shaik 3-6, 7-5, 6-0; Priyanshi bt Sonicka Jagdeesh 6-4, 6-4; Quarterfinals: Divya bt Vidhi Jani 6-3, 6-2; Mushrath bt Richa Chougule 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-4; Sonicka bt Aarushi Raval 6-3, 6-0; Priyanshi bt Omna Yadav 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles (final): Vidhi Jani & Divya Bhardwaj bt Pavithra Reddy & Thaniya Sarai 7-5, 6-1.

